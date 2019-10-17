These Kardashian cousins are bonding! Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian shared adorable photos of their kids True and Psalm.

“This is love,” the Revenge Body host, 35, captioned her Thursday, October 17, Instagram upload featuring her 18-month-old daughter and her sister’s 5-month-old son. Khloé also shared sweet shots of herself tickling her giggling nephew.

Not only did Kim, 38, comment, “It is! Their relationship is so cute,” but she posted more pictures to her own account. “Obsessed,” the KKW Beauty creator captioned the social media upload.

“This is EVERYTHING!!!!!!!!!” the Strong Looks Better Naked author commented. “My babies!!!! Tutu is obsessed with Psalm!! We are so blessed!”

Kim and Kanye West welcomed their baby boy in May. “He’s here and he’s perfect,” the makeup mogul tweeted at the time. “He’s also Chicago’s twin lol. I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”

The Selfish author, who also shares North, 6, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 21 months, with the rapper, 42, opened up about their kids’ unique qualities last month. The Los Angeles native called her eldest West’s “twin” because “she is so creative, expressive and has so much of his personality.”

After noting that Saint is “more” like her, Kim went on to say, “Chi[cago], it’s still too early to [tell]. She has a temper that we don’t have, but then she’s so calm, which is just like us too. For Psalm, it’s too early. Hopefully, they will have little bits of us and lots of themselves.”

The reality star has her hands full with four kids at home — especially since the Grammy winner currently doesn’t want nannies taking care of them, she revealed in September.

“I can’t even begin to tell you what getting ready in the morning is like,” the E! personality said on an episode of The View. “I do [have help] and I love everyone that has been so helpful, but my husband is on this no-help kick so I’m … like, ‘OK, then you try the morning,’ and I’ll see my daughter with hair out to here. I think he gets it a little bit.”

Khloé welcomed True in April 2018 with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. She has been coparenting with the athlete, 28, since he cheated on her with Jordyn Woods in February.

“It’s hard. It’s not easy for me,” the Good American creator admitted earlier this month on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast. “It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, ‘No, because you hurt me.’ But he never hurt True. Him and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. I will never come in between that, I don’t believe in that.”

