



Doing what’s best for her daughter! Khloé Kardashian is determined to coparent 18-month-old True with her ex Tristan Thompson — even though “it’s hard.”

“It’s not easy for me,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, said on an episode of Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast on Monday, October 14. “It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, ‘No, because you hurt me.’ But he never hurt True. Him and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. I will never come in-between that, I don’t believe in that.”

The reality star does know where she would draw the line, explaining to Shetty: “As long as it’s not hurting [me] in any way. If [coparenting with Scott Disick] was hindering Kourtney [Kardashian’s] growth or if [coparenting] hinders my growth, then you also have to put yourself first because you are, in fact, taking care of your children. But if it’s not hindering you or hurting you in any way, I think it’s important to work on all relationships.”

Part of the Revenge Body host’s motivation to stay amicable with the professional basketball player, 28, comes from the way Kris Jenner raised Khloé, Kourtney, Kim and Rob Kardashian with their late dad, Robert Kardashian. “My parents were incredible coparenters from what I know,” the E! personality said. “My mom and my dad, I’m sure, fought all the time, [but] not around us.”

Khloé and the athlete welcomed their daughter in April 2018, days after news broke that Thompson cheated on the Strong Looks Better Naked author with multiple women. In February, he was unfaithful to the Los Angeles native again with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Five months later, Khloé told Us Weekly exclusively that she looks to Kourtney, 40, and Disick, 36, as an example of how to best raise True with the Cleveland Cavaliers player. “They do such a seamless job at it,” she told Us in July. “I’m still … fresh.”

