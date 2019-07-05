



Happy to help! When it comes to coparenting her 14-month-old daughter, True, with ex Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian goes to Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick for help.

The Poosh creator, 40, and the Talentless designer, 36, split in July 2015 after welcoming three children together — Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4. The former couple figured out custody for their kids without any attorneys’ help, and the Revenge Body host, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively that she looks to them as role models.

“I definitely take a lot of learning [and] tips from Scott and Kourtney,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author told Us. “They do such a seamless job at it, but I’m still … fresh.”

While Khloé didn’t share any specific words of advice she’s gotten from her sister and her ex so far, Disick opened up to Us about the effort he puts into his relationship with Kourtney.

“The truth is, my problems shouldn’t affect the kids,” the Flip It Like Disick star explained. “Just because their mother and I couldn’t make it as a perfect, romantic couple shouldn’t have anything to do with the kids. They don’t deserve our mistakes, so we figured out a way.”

The New York native added, “We still need to be as honest and as good to each other as if we were together. Let’s raise these children together and that’s it. We live a few miles apart and it’s simple.”

Flip It Like Disick premieres on E! on Sunday, August 4 and Season 3 of Revenge Body premieres on E! Sunday, July 7, at 10 p.m. ET.

For more details on Khloé and Tristan’s coparenting relationship, watch the video above and pick up the newest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

With reporting by Carly Sloane

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!