



Doing it on their own! Kim Kardashian said that Kanye West doesn’t currently want help while raising their four kids.

“I can’t even begin to tell you what getting ready in the morning is like,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, said on the Friday, September 13, episode of The View. “I do [have help] and I love everyone that has been so helpful, but my husband is on this no-help kick so I’m … like, ‘OK, then you try the morning,’ and I’ll see my daughter with hair out to here. I think he gets it a little bit.”

The reality star went on to say that North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 19 months, and Psalm, 4 months, “just want mom and dad.”

Last month, the E! personality revealed on her Instagram Stories that she and the rapper, 42, don’t have plans to add any more babies to their brood. “I love [them] so much, but 4 is all I can handle with how busy I am,” the KKW Beauty creator wrote at the time. “Each one of my babies needs so much attention.”

The Selfish author echoed this on Friday, telling Abby Huntsman, Meghan McCain, Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar: “Absolutely no more [kids].”

Kardashian opened up about her children’s distinct personalities earlier this month, telling West for her September Vogue Arabia cover that their eldest is his “twin.”

“[North] is so creative, expressive and has so much of your personality,” the makeup mogul told the Grammy winner. “Saint, I think, has more of my personality. Chi[cago], it’s still too early to say. She has a temper that we don’t have, but then she’s so calm, which is just like us too. For Psalm, it’s too early to tell. Hopefully, they will have little bits of us and lots of themselves.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!