



Keeping it real. Kim Kardashian is not eager to have more kids with husband Kanye West.

Kardashian candidly addressed the matter during an Instagram Stories Q&A session on Thursday, August 29, as one user asked if she wanted “more kids.”

“I love my babies so much, but 4 is all I can handle with how busy I am,” the 38-year-old replied back. “And each one of my babies needs so much attention.”

Kardashian and West, 42, are the parents of North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 14 months, and Psalm, 3 months. She recently joked via Instagram on August 21 about how she “thought taking a pic with three kids was hard” and noted how “this is almost impossible.”

When Kardashian was a mother of three, she shared on her now-defunct app in May 2018 about how it could be “overwhelming” raising such young kids at once “when they all need you at the same time and are crying.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is a working mom. She balances the role of mother alongside her many business ventures, including KKW Beauty, and aspirations to become a lawyer.

The Selfish author took to Instagram in April to speak on the obstacles she has faced since beginning her pursuit of a law career. In the extensive statement, she noted the impact her goal has had on the time she has to spend with her children.

“My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study,” she previously wrote. “I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me.”

Kardashian continued, “I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine — It’s never too late to follow your dreams.”

