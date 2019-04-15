What, like it’s hard? Kim Kardashian revealed why she chose to study law and defended herself against haters who claim she took the “easy way out” to pursue a career in the legal industry.

“Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law,” Kardashian, 38, wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 15. “For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star explained that her first year studying law is “almost coming to an end,” so she is currently preparing to take “the baby bar, a mini version of the bar [exam].”

Kardashian also addressed the people who criticized her for pursuing this career. “I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case,” she asserted. “One person actually said I should ‘stay in my lane.’ I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are. Everyone can take this route if you live in a state where this is allowed.”

The Selfish author admitted that she “did not finish college,” but “had 75” credits, which is more than what is required to take part in a law apprenticeship. She noted, “For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine — It’s never too late to follow your dreams.”

Kardashian also thanked her “mentors,” attorneys Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney, and asked for good vibes as she prepares to submit a big assignment. “I am forever grateful to them both putting in so much time with me, believing in me and supporting me through this journey,” the reality TV personality concluded. “This week I have a big torts essay due on negligence. Wish me luck.”

In September 2018, Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, revealed that the KKW Beauty founder “is in law school.” The reality television personality later clarified in an interview with Vogue that she is actually doing a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco in hopes of taking the bar exam in 2022.

“First year of law school you have to cover three subjects: criminal law, torts, and contracts,” she said. “To me, torts is the most confusing, contracts the most boring, and crim law I can do in my sleep. Took my first test, I got a 100. Super easy for me. The reading is what really gets me. It’s so time-consuming. The concepts I grasp in two seconds.”

The Kim Kardashian: Hollywood creator has worked tirelessly to help vacate the convictions of wrongfully accused prisoners and change the United States’ justice system. “It started with Ms. Alice [Johnson], but looking at her and seeing the faces and learning the stories of the men and women I’ve met inside prisons I knew I couldn’t stop at just one,” she wrote on Instagram in September. “It’s time for REAL systemic change.”

In addition to studying law, the KUWTK star is also preparing for the birth of her fourth child, a baby boy due in early May. She and the rapper, 41, are already the parents of North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 15 months.

