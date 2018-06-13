This introduction is overdue. Kim Kardashian traveled to Memphis, Tennessee, to meet Alice Marie Johnson for the first time.

The reality star, 37, filmed a joint interview with the commuted convict for the Today show on Wednesday, June 13. In a preview of the sit-down, which will air on Thursday, June 14, Kardashian tells the 63-year-old, “I mean, I already knew just by talking to you on the phone and just seeing you in videos, but I mean you are everything and more than I ever thought.”

“I think that you guys are going to be connected for a long time.”@HodaKotb talks to @KimKardashian and Alice Johnson in their first joint interview, as the two share what it was like to meet for the first time. Tune in to TODAY on Thursday for full interview. pic.twitter.com/cBdYlFQ8J4 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 13, 2018

Us Weekly exclusively reported on Tuesday, June 12, that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star would make her way to Memphis to meet Johnson on Wednesday. Kardashian advocated on behalf of the great-grandmother for months, paying her legal bills and meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House on May 30 to ask him to commute Johnson’s life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense.

“Best news ever!!!! So grateful to @realDonaldTrump, Jared Kushner & to everyone who has showed compassion and contributed countless hours to this important moment for Ms. Alice Marie Johnson. Her commutation is inspirational & gives hope to so many others who are also deserving of as second chance,” Kardashian tweeted on June 6 after learning Trump had granted Johnson clemency. “I hope to continue this important work by working together with organizations who have been fighting this fight for much longer than I have and deserve the recognition.”

Kardashian even got to share the happy news with Johnson about Trump’s pardon. “When Kim told me that I was being released, I started jumping up and screaming and crying, and everyone else was crying,” Johnson explained during a June 7 appearance on Good Morning America, shortly after she was freed. “It was wonderful. I’m so glad that she was the one who was able to deliver the news to me. It was a perfect ending.”

The KKW Beauty founder shared her own recollection of the conversation on Twitter June 6: “The phone call I just had with Alice will forever be one of my best memories. Telling her for the first time and hearing her screams while crying together is a moment I will never forget.”

