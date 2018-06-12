On the move! Kim Kardashian is set to travel to Memphis, Tennessee, to meet with Alice Marie Johnson on Wednesday, June 13, a source exclusively confirms to Us Weekly.

The Selfish author, 37, has advocated on 63-year-old Johnson’s behalf for several months and even met with President Donald Trump on May 30 to ask the commander in chief, 71, to assist in the case. Shortly after the meeting, Trump agreed to commute Johnson’s life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense.

Although Kardashian’s trip to Memphis on Wednesday will mark her first in-person meeting with the great-grandmother, the reality star was the one to notify Johnson of her commutation.

“When Kim told me that I was being released, I started jumping and screaming and crying, and everyone else was crying,” Johnson said during her Thursday, June 7, appearance on Good Morning America. “It was wonderful. I’m so glad that she was the one who was able to deliver the news to me. It was a perfect ending.”

Kardashian, who is set to visit the Today show with Johnson on Thursday, recently spoke out about their emotional phone call, tweeting on Thursday that it “will forever be one of my best memories” and “a moment I will never forget.”

The KKW Beauty founder also expressed her gratitude to the Celebrity Apprentice alum for granting Johnson clemency.

“Best news ever!!!! So grateful to @realDonaldTrump, Jared Kushner & to everyone who has showed compassion and contributed countless hours to this important moment for Ms. Alice Marie Johnson. Her commutation is inspirational & gives hope to so many others who are deserving of a second chance,” the E! personality tweeted on Wednesday, June 6. “I hope to continue important work by working together with organizations who have been fighting this fight for much longer than I have and deserve the recognition.”

