After a rocky 2018, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have found a system that works for them regarding the musician’s mental health.

“I think we’re in a pretty good place with it now,” the 38-year-old KKW Beauty creator revealed in her May 2019 Vogue cover story. “It is an emotional process, for sure. Right now everything is really calm. But we can definitely feel episodes coming, and we know how to handle them.”

The 41-year-old rapper, who was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder, made headlines several times last year for his controversial comments. During a live appearance on TMZ that May, West faced backlash after he suggested that “400 years” of slavery “sounds like a choice.” The Grammy winner was also under fire for his support of President Donald Trump and lengthy Twitter rants about politics.

While Kardashian admitted to Entertainment Tonight at the time that she cried over the aforementioned slavery remarks, she told Vogue that she “stopped caring” what other people think because West “really is the sweetest person with the biggest heart.”

A source previously told Us Weekly that Kardashian feels “protective” over West.

“She tried pointing out to Kanye that the posts were only adding to speculation about his mental health, and just wanted him to realize that,” the source said in April 2018.

Us broke the news in January that the twosome are set to welcome their fourth child, a baby boy, via surrogate. According to a second source, Kardashian made sure her husband was in the “best state of mind while they were trying for another child.”

“Kim wanted their carrier to be pregnant shortly after Chicago’s birth, but they put those plans on hold when Kanye was having his issues this year,” the source said in January. “Kanye has been great. He’s been healthy, happy and his head is clear. They are both very excited for this new baby.”

Kardashian and West, who wed in 2014, are also parents of daughter North, 5, son Saint, 3, and 11-month-old daughter Chicago, whom they welcomed via surrogacy in January 2018.

Scroll through for more revelations from Kardashian’s cover story: