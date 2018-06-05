Keepin’ it real. Kim Kardashian revealed she was stunned by husband Kanye West’s controversial comments about slavery — and according to her, she didn’t keep her feelings to herself.

While attending the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on Monday, June 4, the reality star, 37, told Entertainment Tonight, “Did I cry about it? Did I fight about it? Yeah. That’s not stuff we put on social media. I’m not going to start tweeting what my thoughts are, but we have those moments.”

West, for his part, expressed his thoughts on their opposing views regarding his comments on his new song “Wouldn’t Leave” where he raps, “They say, ‘Build your own.’ I said, ‘How, Sway?’/I said, ‘Slavery a choice,’ they said, ‘How, ‘Ye?’/Just imagine if they caught me on a wild day/Now I’m on fifty blogs gettin’ fifty calls/My wife callin’, screamin’, say ‘We ’bout to lose it all’/Had to calm her down ’cause she couldn’t breathe/Told her she could leave me now, but she wouldn’t leave.”

“That was the one song that he didn’t really play for me until the last minute, so I heard that last minute and it meant a lot to me,” Kardashian told ET. “I really like that song … But yeah, we have different views sometimes, but that’s my husband, you know?”

The Selfish author later told Extra at the event that “Wouldn’t Leave” made her emotional: “I cried because it is a lot of what we went through… I know my husband has the best intentions. He has the biggest heart.” The KKW creator also admitted that when West, 40, made headlines for his comments about slavery, she screamed, telling the outlet, “I wasn’t so calm… I know what he meant so ultimately, after a week, I was calm… I think he explained it well in the song.”

As previously reported, the “Ye vs. the People” rapper suggested that slavery had been a “choice” made by African Americans during a bizarre appearance on TMZ Live on May 1. Although he tried to clarify his statement, the damage was done and he faced major backlash from fans and celebrities. A source told Us Weekly at the time, “Kim was really upset that Kanye chose to have a very serious discussion in a place like that and because she wasn’t given a heads up about it beforehand.”

Added the source: “Kim is trying to be a supportive wife … but it is hard.”

