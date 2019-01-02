Waiting for the right time. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West both wanted to make sure the rapper was in the “best state of mind while they were trying for another child,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Kim wanted their carrier to be pregnant shortly after Chicago’s birth, but they put those plans on hold when Kanye was having his issues this year,” the source explains. “Kanye has been great. He’s been healthy, happy and his head is clear. They are both very excited for this new baby.”

Us broke the news on Wednesday, January 2, that Kardashian, 38, and West, 41, are expecting their fourth child together via surrogate. The couple are also parents of daughter North, 5, son Saint, 3, and 11-month-old daughter Chicago, whom they welcomed via surrogacy in January 2018.

According to an insider, the pair’s surrogate is expecting a baby boy due in “very early May.”

West made headlines multiple times in 2018 for controversial comments and lengthy Twitter rants in support of President Donald Trump. During an appearance on TMZ Live in May, the Grammy winner faced backlash after he suggested that “400 years” of slavery “sounds like a choice.”

Multiple sources previously told Us that the reality star feels “protective” over her husband, who has been open about his bipolar diagnosis in the past.

“She tried pointing out to Kanye that the posts were only adding to speculation about his mental health, and just wanted him to realize that,” one source explained in April. “At this point, Kim is just not engaging Kanye because it’s counterproductive and will only cause more fighting.”

Kardashian also opened up about West’s behavior during the season 15 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired last month.

“When he gets ramped up, he can’t control what he says. He can’t let it go. But he loves getting ramped up,” she explained. “As a wife, it’s really frustrating to see the media take everything and run with it.”

