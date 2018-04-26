Kim Kardashian is feeling “very protective” over her husband, Kanye West, a source tells Us Weekly.

West, who rejoined Twitter on April 16 after a long hiatus, made headlines on Wednesday, April 25, for his long social media rant. The rapper covered a variety of topics including his support for Donald Trump and letting his manager and lawyer go.

A second source tells Us that Kardashian tried to explain to West that his posts were “adding to the speculation” about his behavior.

“Kim has been extremely upset with Kanye’s social media rants in the past, but Wednesday’s took it to another level. She tried pointing out to Kanye that the posts were only adding to speculation about his mental health, and just wanted him to realize that,” the source tells Us. “He refuses to listen, and almost seemed to be taunting Kim’s advice, which he typically follows … At this point, Kim is just not engaging Kanye because it’s counterproductive and will only cause more fighting.”

“At the end Kanye’s Twitter rants on Wednesday, he said he was going to watch the Cavaliers. This of course upset Kim, but she refused to give Kanye the attention he wanted from the post,” the source adds, referring to West’s tweet that read “that’s the last tweet of the day … Now ima go watch the Cavs.”

West’s sister-in-law Khloé Kardashian gave birth on April 12 to her first child, a daughter named True, with Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson. Two days before the pair welcomed their baby girl, footage of Thompson cheating on Khloé with multiple women emerged. No members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have publicly commented on the cheating scandal, but West seemingly expressed his support for the basketball pro with his tweet about watching the NBA playoffs.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly on April 25 that Khloé is “not ready to make a decision” about her relationship with Thompson. “If there wasn’t a child involved, Khloé would have kicked Tristan to the curb,” the source explained. “Seeing him with their daughter only complicates things.”

