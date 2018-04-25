He’s at it again. Kanye West has responded in a Twitter rant to reports that he distanced himself from his managers and lawyers amid troubling behavior.

The rapper set off on a tweetstorm Wednesday, April 25. “I no longer have a manager. I can’t be managed,” he wrote.

“I’m nobody’s ‘client,’” he added shortly after.

The Yeezy designer, 40, then cited his fashion label as the reason why he let his lawyer and manager go: “Yes I got rid of my last lawyer why? Because he wouldn’t come to work full time. I also asked my last manager to come work full time for Yeezy of course the last lawyer and manager said no. So now I hired a CEO and a CFO and I have two full time lawyers as of now.”

West bragged about the brand’s success, too. “Yeezy will hit a billion dollars this year,” he tweeted. “It is the 2nd fastest growing company in history. It is a unicorn on its way to becoming a decacorn.”

The Grammy winner also called out “fake news” amid reports that he is “on edge” and “can’t be controlled.” West claimed Yeezy will “become the biggest apparel company in human history by working with the most genius level talents and creating product at an affordable price.”

He specifically named publications who have written about his behavior, leveling shutdowns such as “Please never try to play Ye” and “Watch how you speak my name” and referring to himself as “your future president.”

“Now can I get back to my positive vibes,” he tweeted, followed by a series of cry-laughing face and fire emojis.

That’s wasn’t the end, though. West carried on by sharing random photos of his home, teasing new music and offering up vague one-liners such as “I’m used to the heat of independent thoughts.”

Kris Jenner responded on Tuesday, April 24, to reports that she has had “explosive fights” with her son-in-law. “Lies,Lies,Lies,” she tweeted.

The 62-year-old momager later asserted allegations that West is acting erratically are “not true.”

The “Famous” rapper returned to Twitter on April 13 and has since used the social media platform to announce plans for two new albums and a book. He canceled his Saint Pablo tour shortly before being hospitalized for exhaustion in late 2016.

