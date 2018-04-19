He’s back! Kanye West is dropping two new albums in June, one being a collaboration with Kid Cudi.

The 40-year-old Grammy winner made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday, April 19, to make the announcement. “my album is 7 songs. June 1st,” he wrote in the first two tweets before revealing his other project with Cudi, 34. “me and Cudi album June 8th. it’s called Kids See Ghost. That’s the name of our group.”

West will also be hitting the stage after a two-year hiatus. The iconic rapper had previously canceled the remaining tour dates on his 2016 Life of Pablo tour in November 2016 due to stress and exhaustion. He made a comeback one year later by performing as a surprise guest at Cudi’s concert in Chicago.

However, the “Gold Digger” rapper has stayed busy working on new tunes during his time out of the spotlight. “Kanye is in a good place right now. He’s working on his music and laying low,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October. “He’s been focused on staying calm and not doing anything to mess his mindset up. He’s in the zone.”

Added the insider: “He’s the best he’s ever been — he’s very stable. You’re going to see a calm Kanye who is taking it day by day.”

Prior to this announcement, West sent fans into a frenzy when he rejoined Twitter on April 13 after a yearlong break. He has since penned a series of rants and insightful passages from what will become a book he is writing. “No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write,” he explained via Twitter on Wednesday, April 18, of the project. “This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!