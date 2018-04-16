Nearly one year after quitting Twitter, Kanye West made a grand return to the social media platform on Friday, April 13. And he’s showing his sentimental side.

The 21-time Grammy winner shared a photo of himself with Khloé Kardashian’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom, from 2016 on Sunday, April 15. “My favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo,” West, 40, captioned the photo. “I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was learning to walk and talk again. Then we walked into the arena together.”

Former NBA player Odom, 38, was hospitalized in October 2015 after he was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel. He made his first public appearance alongside West at his February 2016 Yeezy Season fashion show release party in New York. West’s sister-in-law Khloé married Odom in 2009 and filed for divorce in 2013.

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, applauded her husband’s efforts with Odom in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Kanye really felt we can cure him through music, like we can get him to talk,” explained the 37-year-old Selfish author in 2016. He would go tot he hospital and he would rap and sing, and I think Lamar started to get his function back and started to talk once he started to listen to a lot of music.”

The Odom memory comes at an interesting time. Khloé welcomed her first child, a daughter with Tristan Thompson on April 12. But the happy news has been overshadowed by allegations that the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, cheated on her with multiple women throughout her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Odom wasn’t the only estranged Kardashian family member to get a shout-out on West’s Twitter account. The rapper’s first tweet following his hiatus was a screenshot of a long -sleeve shirt from his Saint Pablo tour, featuring an image of Caitlyn Jenner on the back. Wrote West: “My favorite Saint Pablo Tee.”

While there was no mention of daughters, North, 4, or Chicago, three months, West debuted two neck tattoo designs dedicated to his 2-year-old son, Saint West. He is inked with North’s birthday on his wrist, so it’s only a matter of time until little Chicago gets her tribute.

West has more than three million followers, but only follows one person back: Kim!

