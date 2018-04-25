Nothing to see here. Kris Jenner denied having issues with her son-in-law Kanye West after reports surfaced they have had “explosive” fights.

“Lies,Lies,Lies,” the momager, 62, replied on Tuesday, April 24, to a story that alleged the Grammy winner, 40, has had “huge blow-ups” with his mother-in-law. The report also claimed that his wife, Kim Kardashian, cannot “control” him.

Jenner also called out a report that alleged West “seems to be on the edge” and “is very hard to deal with right now.”

“Nope…not true!” Jenner tweeted.

West, for his part, did not directly address the reports, but instead tweeted “2024” and “spread love” on late Tuesday night. The rapper, who returned to Twitter earlier this month after a social media hiatus, has been very vocal on the social media platform about his opinions, new music and various other projects, including a “book” based on his tweets. He also announced his plans for two new albums on April 19.

“Kanye is in a good place right now. He’s working on his music and laying low,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October. “He’s been focused on staying calm and not doing anything to mess his mindset up. He’s in the zone.”

West and Kardashian, 37, tied the knot in Italy in May 2014. The couple are parents of 4-year-old daughter North, 2-year-old son Saint and 4-month-old Chicago. The KKW beauty creator has not addressed the recent reports about her husband. Jenner, meanwhile, has only ever had nice things to say about him.

“He’s such an amazing boyfriend to Kim and a great dad and a wonderful person,” the one-time talk show host told Ross Mathews in October 2013. “He’s creative and he’s an amazing, amazing human being, he really is.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!