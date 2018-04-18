Rants

Is Kanye West’s Twitter Feed Becoming an Actual Book?

Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

Kanye West’s return to Twitter continues to deliver. The rapper went on a lengthy rant about originality and explained his tweets are actually the “book” he previously revealed he was writing.

“when you first wake up don’t hop right on the phone or the internet or even speak to anyone for even up to an hour if possible. Just be still and enjoy your own imagination. It’s better than any movie,” West, 40, began on Wednesday, April 18. “You have the best ideas. Other people’s opinions are usually more distractive than informative. Follow your own vision. base your actions on love. Do things you love and if you don’t absolutely love something stop doing it as soon as you can.”

The Yeezy designer continued to encourage his followers to “stop looking for something to beat and just be” and to “just stop lying about s—t.” West then clarified that the philosophy book he told The Hollywood Reporter that he was writing on Friday, April 13, is actually his Twitter feed.

“oh by the way this is my book that I’m writing in real time,” he wrote. “No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive.”

West added: ‘I will work on this ‘book’ when I feel it. When We sit still in the mornings We get hit with so many ideas and so many things We want to express. When I read this tweet to myself I didn’t like how much I used the word I so I changed the I’s to We’s.”

The Grammy winner returned to Twitter on Friday, nearly one year after he quit the social media platform. West, who has already tweeted 37 times since Friday, has covered everything from Lamar Odom’s recovery to his future tattoos since his return. West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, got in on the fun on Tuesday, April 17, responding to her husband’s tweets about wanting to “get rid of everything.”

“Wait…EVERYTHING?!?!?!” the KKW beauty creator replied with the emoji of a girl raising her hand.

Chrissy Teigen also chimed in with an offer to let Kardashian sleep on her air mattress.

Scroll through to see more tweets from West’s latest rant:

