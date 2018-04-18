Is Kanye West’s Twitter Feed Becoming an Actual Book?

Kanye West’s return to Twitter continues to deliver. The rapper went on a lengthy rant about originality and explained his tweets are actually the “book” he previously revealed he was writing.

“when you first wake up don’t hop right on the phone or the internet or even speak to anyone for even up to an hour if possible. Just be still and enjoy your own imagination. It’s better than any movie,” West, 40, began on Wednesday, April 18. “You have the best ideas. Other people’s opinions are usually more distractive than informative. Follow your own vision. base your actions on love. Do things you love and if you don’t absolutely love something stop doing it as soon as you can.”

The Yeezy designer continued to encourage his followers to “stop looking for something to beat and just be” and to “just stop lying about s—t.” West then clarified that the philosophy book he told The Hollywood Reporter that he was writing on Friday, April 13, is actually his Twitter feed.

“oh by the way this is my book that I’m writing in real time,” he wrote. “No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive.”

oh by the way this is my book that I'm writing in real time. No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

West added: ‘I will work on this ‘book’ when I feel it. When We sit still in the mornings We get hit with so many ideas and so many things We want to express. When I read this tweet to myself I didn’t like how much I used the word I so I changed the I’s to We’s.”

The Grammy winner returned to Twitter on Friday, nearly one year after he quit the social media platform. West, who has already tweeted 37 times since Friday, has covered everything from Lamar Odom’s recovery to his future tattoos since his return. West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, got in on the fun on Tuesday, April 17, responding to her husband’s tweets about wanting to “get rid of everything.”

“Wait…EVERYTHING?!?!?!” the KKW beauty creator replied with the emoji of a girl raising her hand.

Chrissy Teigen also chimed in with an offer to let Kardashian sleep on her air mattress.

Scroll through to see more tweets from West’s latest rant:

Don't follow crowds. Follow the innate feelings inside of you. Do what you feel not what you think. Thoughts have been placed in our heads to make everyone assimilate. Follow what you feel. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

I don't believe in the concept of an enemy. We have been conditioned to always be in competition. Stop looking for something to beat and just be. You don't have to do all the work. Once you start moving in love the universe will assist you. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

in life, we are all trained actors. When we're born we're ourselves and then one of the first things we're thought is how to act. If you see a kid screaming at a restaurant because he feels something and can't express himself in a conventional manner — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

everyone will say he needs to learn how to act. At home parental acting classes are one of the first steps to us loosing who we really are to "the simulation". Parents are our first acting coaches. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

There's love stories. Pain happiness. It's 3 dementional. There's taste touch sound. It's the most entertaining for of entertainment. Just being. We believe time is a man made construct. Actually time and money are both man made currency. Because you can spend them both. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

I find myself getting stuck in the idea of originality and letting my ego push me to say things like "this person stole this from me" and the funny thing is it'll be a reference I took from somewhere 😂 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

