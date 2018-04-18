Even Kim Kardashian “needs clarity” about her husband’s tweets. Kanye West returned to Twitter on Sunday, April 15, tweeting quite the variety of messages – from tributes to Lamar Odom to promotional Yeezy tweets and everything in between. However, a specific tweet on Tuesday, April 17, caught the attention of his wife.

“Sometimes you have to get rid of everything,” the 40-year-old music mogul tweeted. Kardashian, 37, retweeted his message, adding, “Wait…EVERYTHING?!?!?!” with the emoji of a girl raising her hand.

Chrissy Teigen, who is a close friend to the couple, responded to Kardashian, writing, “I have an air mattress here and I have been itching to bust it out if you need.”

To top it off, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star retweeted that, adding, “Might need some more for the kids? Just not clear on what everything really means. I need clarity. Thanks for being such a good friend. Maybe John can call and inquire? But maybe he means friends too? This is confusing.”

Teigen, 32, answered, “You’re right. We are all screwed. I still have the bouncy house from Saturday!! It’s a bed and a house in one.”

The reality star was clearly kidding but immediately started responding replies from her followers, concerned that she and West were actually separating. She later tweeted: “For anyone who has absolutely no humor in their soul please know my tweets are a joke and I will die laughing if I see blogs and media really think I am being serious. So don’t even try it.”

In case some needed more reassurance, she also posted a selfie with West – he doesn’t look thrilled, while she’s making a kissy face.

Vacay selfie (Glam by Me!) pic.twitter.com/Ezzk8h9mQR — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 18, 2018

