Standing up for her man! Kim Kardashian came to husband Kanye West’s defense after his latest Twitter rant received backlash.

“To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this… your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary,” she wrote on Wednesday, April 25. “So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair.”

In her tweets, the KKW Beauty founder also addressed the “Famous” rapper’s recent revelation that he cut ties with his manager and lawyer. “Yesterday it was announced that Kanye had parted ways with some business people and media outlets made this about Kanye’s mental health. Rather than just a simple business decision,” she continued. “So I’m glad he tweeted about the state of his company and all of the exciting things happening.”

Kardashian added: “He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive.”

Additionally, the social media maven backed her husband’s support of President Donald Trump. West has openly expressed his admiration for the real estate mogul many times via Twitter, even meeting with him in December 2016 before his inauguration. Earlier on Wednesday, the “Famous” rapper tweeted that Trump “is his brother,” which prompted the Celebrity Apprentice alum to reply back, thanking him for his support. West later shared a photo of himself sporting a “Make America Great Again” hat but then clarified in a separate tweet that he doesn’t “agree with everything Trump does.”

Kardashian took matters into her own hands when she slammed critics for mocking her husband’s views. “Now when he spoke about Trump… Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion,” she asserted. “I believe in people being able to have their own opinions… He never said he agrees with his politics. Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that’s why I love him and respect him.”

“In a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time,” she gushed. “Mental health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line.”

The 21-time Grammy winner made headlines in November 2016 for canceling the remaining dates of his Saint Pablo tour due to stress and exhaustion and was briefly hospitalized shortly after. A source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2017 that West is “in a good place” and has been keeping a low profile while working on new music. The insider addd that Kardashian and the Adidas designer are “stronger than ever.”

West previously revealed via Twitter that his rants will be memorialized in a book he is writing. “No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write,” he tweeted on April 18. “This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive.”

