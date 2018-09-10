Reality star, entrepreneur … attorney? Kim Kardashian is tackling yet another project, according to husband Kanye West. The 41-year-old rapper opened up to Extra on Friday, September 7, where he spoke about his the Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s stars passion for prison reform.

“I love it, I love it,” the Yeezy founder told the outlet. “That’s all we focus on, helping people that don’t have a voice, breaking down the class systems. There’s two million African Americans incarcerated now … We’re going to get people out, period.”

West then went on to reveal that Kardashian “is in law school now” adding, “and it’s extremely serious to us.” A rep told the Today show, however that “Kim is not attending law school, but will continue legal activism.”

Just two days earlier, the 37-year-old KKW founder took a second trip to the White House to meet with President Donald Trump’s top aides. She attended a listening session with CNN’s Van Jones, Trump’s senior advisor Jared Kushner, human rights attorney Jessica Jackson Sloan and others. She is currently working to help Chris Young, another convicted drug felon, to be freed.

She revealed her newest venture during a podcast episode of “Wrongful Conviction” that same day. “I had a call with a gentleman that’s in prison for a drug case. “[He] got life. It’s so unfair,” she said. “He’s 30 years old. He’s been in prison for almost 10 years.”

The KUWTK star dished on her trip later on Instagram. “It started with Ms. Alice, but looking at her and seeing the faces and learning the stories of the men and women I’ve met inside prisons I knew I couldn’t stop at just one,” she wrote. “It’s time for REAL systemic change.”

Kardashian aided in the prison release of Alice Marie Johnson, whose life sentence for a non-violent, first time drug offense was lifted in May. Johnson had already served 22 years in jail at the time.

