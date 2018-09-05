Kim Kardashian Returns to the White House to Discuss Prison Reform

Keeping up with the West Wing! Kim Kardashian returned to the White House on Wednesday, September 5, to discuss prison reform with President Donald Trump’s top aides, the Associated Press reports.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, participated in a listening session in the Roosevelt Room at 10 a.m. with Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner, CNN host Van Jones, human rights attorney Jessica Jackson Sloan, Koch Industries executive Mark Holden and others, according to Vanity Fair. It is unclear if she met with the president.

Kardashian previously visited 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on May 30 to press for the commutation of Alice Marie Johnson’s life sentence. With the reality star’s help, the 63-year-old great-grandmother was released from prison a week later after serving 22 years for a first-time nonviolent drug offense.

“So grateful to @realDonaldTrump, Jared Kushner & to everyone who has showed compassion & contributed countless hours to this important moment for Ms. Alice Marie Johnson,” Kardashian tweeted on June 6. “Her commutation is inspirational & gives hope to so many others who are also deserving of a second chance.”

The news of the KKW Beauty founder’s latest trip to Washington, D.C., comes hours after she revealed that she is working on freeing another convicted drug offender, Chris Young.

“I had a call with a gentleman that’s in prison for a drug case,” she said on the Wednesday episode of the “Wrongful Conviction” podcast. “[He] got life. It’s so unfair. He’s 30 years old. He’s been in prison for almost 10 years.”

