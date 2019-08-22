



LOL! Kim Kardashian explained the hilarious reason behind her daughter North’s ankle wrap in a Wednesday, August 21, Instagram photo.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, shared two pics with North, 5, Saint, 3, Chicago, 19 months, and Psalm, 3 months, from their Bahama family vacation when a few of her followers noticed a white brace on her eldest’s leg. One asked the reality star what happened, and she commented back, “Nothing lol. [North] just wanted to wear that.”

Earlier this month, the E! personality opened up about her daughter’s unique fashion sense on Instagram. “My Northie girl is the ultimate fashionista!” the KKW Beauty creator captioned the August 11 upload. “She comes with me to fabric stores and picks out what she likes and for our Japan trip I let her style herself. I should have let her style me too lol. She loves it. She’s having fun and I am so happy she’s so expressive.”

In the spread of shots, the little one rocked a variety of fun finds, from sequined fishnet leggings and furry blue slides to a sparkly rainbow top and mismatched shoes. North’s grandma Kris Jenner commented, “Our precious creative girl!!”

The 5-year-old has even been known to raid her mom’s closet. In May, Kardashian posted a pic of North rocking Carolina Lemke sunglasses, a cuff bracelet and shoulder-length earrings. “I didn’t think my daughters love for my clothes and jewelry would happen so soon,” the Selfish author wrote at the time. “I’ll literally be working and come home to find North dressed up in all of my things.”

The previous month, Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest had a meltdown when she couldn’t finish off her pink snakeskin outfit with her mom’s matching stiletto boots.

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!