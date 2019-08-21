



Kim Kardashian is every mom trying to take a photo with her kids at the beach.

The KKW Beauty founder, 38, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 21, to joke about the struggle of posing for a picture with her four kids: daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 20 months, and sons Saint, 3, and Psalm, 3 months.

“I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible!” the reality star captioned an Instagram slideshow of her and her children on a recent vacation in the Bahamas.

The Instagram post featured two photos of Kardashian and her kids, with whom she shares with husband Kanye West, in matching silver and gray swimsuits. The pictures — neither of which show the children looking at the camera — feature the gang seeming more preoccupied with playing in the sand than getting a good shot.

Though the snap wasn’t picture-perfect according to Kardashian’s standards, famous friends like Ashley Graham and Khadijah Haqq still found the shot utterly adorable.

“But just so darn cute!!!!!!” Graham commented.

Haqq added, “Impossible but adorable 😍”

Kardashian’s followers expressed concern over the bandage on North’s leg in one of the photos. “What happened to norths leg??” one commenter wrote.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star responded, explaining that the cast was simply a fashion statement chosen by her eldest daughter.

“Nothing lol. She wanted to wear that,” she wrote.

This isn’t the first family photo of Kardashian’s to go wrong this week. On Tuesday, August 20, the E! Personality posted her first photo of North and Psalm together. She joked that the picture “was going so good” until Saint photobombed the shot with a peace sign and the older siblings gave each other sassy side-eyes. Kardashian posted the series of events with an Instagram slideshow, telling her followers to “swipe.”

“Omg that last pic is hysterical,” Khloé commented.

Kourtney added, “I miss them.”

