



Family time! Kim Kardashian shared the first sweet shots of her daughter North with baby brother Psalm.

“It was going so good,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, captioned her Tuesday, August 20, Instagram upload. “Swipe.” In the spread of pics, the 5-year-old smiled while holding her 3-month-old sibling in her lap. Then their 3-year-old brother, Saint, appeared in the background to flash a peace sign, and the older siblings gave each other sassy side-eyes.

The KKW Beauty creator and Kanye West, who also share daughter Chicago, 20 months, welcomed their fourth child via surrogate in May. “Kim absolutely loves being a mom and feels like her family is complete now, with two boys and two girls making it even,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively after Psalm arrived. “She feels like she spaced each child out just enough where it isn’t too overwhelming for her.”

While North looks as if she likes being a big sis in Monday’s pics, Kardashian and the rapper’s eldest didn’t always feel that way.

In August 2017, the reality star admitted on Live With Kelly and Ryan that North was not a fan of Saint. “I don’t know if it’s because she’s the older sister, I don’t know what it is. I thought it was a phase. She does not like her brother,” the E! personality said. “It’s so hard for me. I thought … she was just warming up to it. She gets so jealous when I would breast-feed and all that kind of stuff. Now the phase isn’t going away.”

The Selfish author added, “Her thing is she thinks she’s outsmarting me. She’s like, ‘We’re having a tea party mom. No boys allowed. Dad can’t come too then.’ And she’ll just slam the door on her brother’s face. He’ll just start crying.”

Since then, North has warmed up to Saint. The pair even teamed up to play a prank on their parents in April.

“[North] took ketchup into my bathroom, and she begged me to let her spread it on me and on the bathroom as if it was like a bad scary movie,” Kardashian told Elle at the time. “Then she asked me to lie down. I thought she was just playing, maybe that she was going to say I was hurt. No. She taught Saint how to fake-cry — she showed him how to do it! — and then she told him to scream, ‘Mommy’s dead!’ Kanye ran upstairs and he was like, ‘Kids, this is not funny. This is not a good prank.’”

