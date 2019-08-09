Jet-setters! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West brought their eldest children to Japan for a summer 2019 vacation.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, started posting trip pics on social media with the rapper, 42, North, 6, and Saint, 3, on Tuesday, August 6. The youngest members of her brood, Chicago, 18 months, and Psalm, 2 months, were absent from her Instagram uploads.

The KKW Beauty creator, who married West in 2014, announced the arrival of their second son in May. “He’s here and he’s perfect,” she tweeted. “He’s also Chicago’s twin lol. I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”

The following month, a source told Us Weekly exclusively how the reality star felt about having four littles one at home. “Kim absolutely loves being a mom and feels like her family is complete now, with two boys and two girls making it even,” the insider said in June. “She feels like she spaced each child out just enough where it isn’t too overwhelming for her.”

Back when Kardashian and the Grammy winner welcomed Saint, the E! personality admitted that North was reluctant to share her parents with her younger sibling.

“She does not like her brother,” the Selfish author said on Live With Kelly and Ryan in August 2017. “It’s so hard for me. I thought it was like OK, a couple of months, she’s just warming up to it. She gets so jealous when I would breast-feed and all that kind of stuff. Now the phase isn’t going away.” The little ones seem to be getting along now — even pranking their parents together in April by faking the makeup mogul’s death.

