Kim Kardashian posted a completely relatable fashion moment with North West and we can’t stop smiling.

On April 24, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a series of photos on Twitter. In them, North is wearing a hot pink snakeskin print ensemble complete with a pair of stiletto boots that reached to the top of the 5-year-old’s legs.

“Sooooo Miss North dressed herself and thought she was ready for the day,” the KKW Beauty mogul wrote. “Until I explained she couldn’t wear my boots.”

The first picture shows the chic little lady sitting on the ground lounging with a teddy bear backpack. In the next image she’s walking around as confident and cool as her mama. In the third we can tell the toddler is feeling herself in the outfit. In the last, which we assume was taken after her mother told her the bad news, the mini-fashionista crumples her face, devastated to know she must part with the footwear. We get it girl. We wouldn’t want to take them off either.

It’s fun to see we aren’t the only ones who want to try on the Vogue cover stars’ clothes. But with the middle Kardashian sister as her fashion role model, West is a bit of a style icon in her own right.

On April 10, she attended Jojo Siwa‘s Sweet 16 with cousin Penelope Disick. Both girls looked bright and stylish, West in a glittery top and on-trend biker shorts and Disick in a rainbow sequin suit with matching chunky boots.

The little style guru was even featured on the cover of WWD Beauty Inc issue, where she was called the industry’s next big thing. “Keeping up with the future,” the magazine cover read. “Move over millennials: North West leads the ways a generation comes of age.”

Just maybe not in her mom’s heels.

