Leave it to the Kardashians to find a way to make a back-to-school pic a major fashion moment — and we’re not talking about what Kim was wearing in the pic she posted to Instagram on Monday, April 8. No, it’s the shoes on her niece Penelope Disick‘s feet that’s getting all the buzz!

Kris Jenner’s Makeup Artist Ariel Tejada’s Trick for #Flawless Skin Involves Two Different Kylie Cosmetics Powders

Kneeling next to her older sister Kourtney Kardashian, Kim stopped to snap a photo as the two sisters dropped off their girls, 5-year-old North West and 6-year-old Penelope, at school. All appears ordinary and down-to-earth with the girls in adorable school uniforms and the two moms in running-out-of-the-house athleisure wear. That is, until you notice Penelope’s Gucci loafers.

While North paired her school uniform with $55 white Converse high top sneakers, Poosh (as Penelope is called by the family) is seen rocking Gucci Princetown leather slingback loafers that cost over five times that amount. While the adult size of this shoe retails for a little over $600, the kids’ Toddler Princetown leather slipper is $355.

Despite the hefty pricetag, tons of fans were applauding the 6-year-old’s style.

“Can we talk about P and how cool she is in her tiny Gucci’s,” wrote @livvychristine. “The fact that P wears Gucci loafers to school,” commented @chris_love_24, “has me shook.”

While @chelssjanee wrote what a lot of Us were thinking. “Penelope on the right has better fashion as a toddler then I do at 24.”

Time and time again, the younger Kardashian generation has proven themselves to be mini fashionistas. Kim has posted tons of snaps of North trying on her mom’s shoes or sunglasses. Penelope debuted a sleek new bob haircut back in February, twinning with her aunt Khloe. And just last week, Kylie Jenner took a video of Stormi carrying a mini pink Birkin bag.

It all makes sense — fashion is practically in the Kardashians’ DNA!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!