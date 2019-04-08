From contouring to baking, the ladies of the Kardashian-Jenner use all the tools in the book to create sculpted, #flawless complexions, and now we have one more #ProTip to add the equation. Kylie Jenner’s go-to makeup artist Ariel Tejada worked with family matriarch Kris Jenner on Saturday, April 6, and he shared a few of the secrets behind the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s pore-less face.

On Instagram, Tejada explained that he used not one but two setting powders (Kylie Cosmetics, of course!) on Jenner. “Isn’t she lovely 😍,” he captioned a pic of the 63-year-old’s look. “Todays glam on @krisjenner using the @kyliecosmetics setting powders in ‘pink’ for undereye and ‘beige’ for the rest of the skin!”

Back in March, Kylie Cosmetics launched its first-ever setting powder in six sheer shades. The ultra-fine formula evens skin tone, sets makeup and is infused with silk powder, papaya and avocado extracts to absorb oil without dehydrating the skin. With shades ranging from Translucent to Deep Dark, the Soft Pink tone Tejada used for under the eyes is meant to brighten fair to light skin tones (i.e. ideal for combatting dark circles), while the Beige hue he applied all over is for “medium to tan skin tones” (A.K.A. great for adding warmth and staying power).

To avoid any creasing or caking, the Kardashian-Jenner fam is all about baking (sadly, not of the chocolate chip cookie variety). As you’ve likely seen in mesmerizing social media tutorials, the technique involves applying a heavy dose of powder to the area of the face of you want to set (think: on top of under-eye concealer or contour) and letting it bake (read: sit) for several minutes. After dusting off the excess, the result is super smooth skin à la Jenner that stays put all day.

In addition to her velvety complexion, Tejada shared that he finished off the momager’s makeup look with a smattering of Lilly Lashes Goddess falsies for super flirty fringe because, really, what’s better than #flawless skin and mile-long lashes?

