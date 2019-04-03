Proving all fashion trends truly do come back around, Kendall Jenner was spotted out in Los Angeles on Monday, April 1, in a model-off-duty ensemble of distressed jeans and a shrunken, ab-baring top that resurrected a ’90s wardrobe staple we didn’t expect to make a comeback: the cropped cardigan.

That’s right, the Keeping Up With Kardashians star rocked the preppy layering piece during a visit to a luxury car dealership — but not quite in the way you’d expect to see it styled in the J.Crew catalogue.

To give her $32 Brandy Melville button-front sweater (yes, the affordable piece is still in stock!) her signature cool-girl spin, she put her super fit physique on display and paired it with slouchy Danielle Guizio jeans, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy Boost 700 Inertia sneakers, Linda Farrow slender sunglasses and a New York Yankees baseball cap. Jenner may not have been born until 1995, but she certainly has the decade’s grunge style down pat.

Since we’re all not #blessed with the model’s washboard abs, the cropped cardigan would look equally cute styled with a high-waist pant that shows a little less skin or even with a tank or blouse underneath. It is a sweater, after all.

From mom jeans and dad sneakers to mini handbags and slender sunglasses, Jenner and her fellow models-of-the-moment (i.e. the Hadid sisters, Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber) have been proving everything old is new again with their throwback street style and the brunette beauty’s cardigan only adds to the trend.

From classic crewnecks to versatile V-necks, we’re rounding up the best shrunken cardigans to sport as shirt à la Jenner or over your favorite outfit. Keep scrolling to shop our picks!

