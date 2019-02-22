North West is a cover girl! The Kardashian-Jenner family has had its fair share of magazine covers, but Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s oldest daughter is putting them all to shame by landing her first at the tender age of five. The pint-sized cutie stars on the latest issue of WWD Beauty Inc, where she is heralded as the industry’s next big thing.

“Keeping up with the future,” the brightly colored magazine cover reads. “Move over millennials: North West leads the ways a generation comes of age.” Making use of one of her mom’s go-to glam squads of makeup artist Mary Philips and mane man Chris Appleton, North rocks colorful eye looks and whimsical hair ‘dos (think: braided space buns, bow-adorned pigtails and more) on the cover and inside the mag.

“My most stylish and beautiful baby girl North shot her 1st cover for @wwd,” her proud mama wrote on Instagram on Friday, February 22. “She loves fashion & beauty and has so much fun doing this!”

While the reality star admittedly “toned down the color of the cover” to blend in with the rest of her Instagram feed, there is no denying the playfulness of the Julia Johnson and Cody Cloud-shot pics. Oh, and the KKW Beauty founder even gave herself a styling credit for the adorable rainbow-inspired clothing looks.

According to the WWD article, North may not have her own social media channels yet, but she’s already a beauty and style star in her own right — a characteristic consistent with her so-called Alpha generation.

“Without a public Instagram or YouTube channel of her own, she’s too young to fully understand what a digital footprint is. And yet, hers is already wildly popular,” the mag writes. “Her distinct fashion sense belies her age, and lately, so does her eye for makeup.”

“West, whether she knows it or not, is at the forefront of a generation that is highly connected, engaged with fashion and beauty and individualistic in style,” it continues. “Called Alpha, signifying a new beginning, this age group is unlike any the world has ever seen.”

While we’ll have to wait and see if the theory pans out, North’s aunt Kendall Jenner is already convinced the family has another model in its midst. “Giving me a run for my money that’s for sure,” the model-of-the-moment quipped in a tweet along with a link to the cover story.

