Kim Kardashian is collaborating with international eyewear brand Caroline Lemke to create a new chic range of sunglasses and we’re happy to report it looks as if it’s going to be equal parts chic and trendy.

“Carolina Lemke really let me express myself,” the middle Kardashian sister said in a statement from the brand. “Together, we designed this collection from scratch. I wanted to create a complete range of sunglasses, from statement shields to simpler shapes because I’ve always felt that fashion should be inclusive. It should be for everyone, and everyone should feel as if they’re part of the conversation.”

On Wednesday, February 20, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a shot on her Instagram Story to sneak peak the exclusive collection, wearing a futuristic-looking set of specs, with “Caroline Lemke Coming Soon,” simply written overtop.

This funky style greatly differs from the tiny sleek ‘90s shades we saw all over last year thanks to Gigi Hadid‘s collection for Vogue Eyewear. Instead, it’s more along the lines of the large square mirrored shades Rihanna sneak peaked in January as part of her possible Fenty accessories collection.

Even though the collection is meant to take a “progressive stance,” that doesn’t mean it will be without certain throwback aesthetics. “Her collection is inspired by a range of aesthetics, from what she calls graphically modern, ‘big neon statement shields that really make your outfit or your swimwear,’ to semi-nostalgic and simplified shapes recalling the 1990’s,” the brand said.

Combining past and future trends are one of Kim’s specialities, making her a great collaborator to mark the label’s introduction into the North American marketplace.

“Kim is a trendsetter. She understands fashion, and this was important for our brand, to align with someone who has such a grasp on the industry’s big picture,” said Mordi Shabat, CEO of Carolina Lemke North America in a statement. “Yes, she has a global audience, but we also found something new when we co-designed this collection. Kim gave us a fresh perspective.”

Starting at $90, the Kim Kardashian West Collection for Carolina Lemke will be released on April 3 at www.carolinalemke.com, with pre-sale beginning at the end of March.

