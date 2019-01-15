Tiny sunglasses may be hot amongst the supermodel elite but Rihanna’s proving that large shades are back big time for 2019.

When leaving a 718 Spank’s concert in New York City on Tuesday, January 15, the Umbrella singer was seen wearing a pair of large almost-square sunglasses with her neon-green shirt and bulky blazer combo.

This spotting came only two days after she stepped out in another set of oversized shades. On Sunday, January 13, she paired a navy pin-stripped blazer with orange-tinted and studded frames.

To top it all off — in true Rihanna fashion — not only is the entrepreneur sporting a new trend, there’s good reason to think she’s actually developing it. Many people online, including Haus of Rihanna blogger Sheena Ward, have speculated that the pair of large, dark shades she wore on Tuesday were actually part of her not-yet-available Fenty accessories line. Why? Well, the futuristic sunglasses featured a Fenty logo on the side.

Even though tiny sunglasses have been the go-to for tons of A-listers over the past year, Rihanna has never been one to follow trends — she sets them. So it’s only natural she would go big while everyone is downsizing in the lens department.

Although it’s still only speculation that the shades are part of the Fenty family, if they are we can’t wait to see what else the forward-thinking business woman will introduce to us.

