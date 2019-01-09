Small sunglasses (you know, those super slender ’90s-inspired frames that were a favorite among the millennial supermodel set of Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber and more) were a 2018 trend that people had strong, varying opinions on. While some loved this retro-look, a lot of others absolutely loathed it. But for those who were fans, we have good news! Celebrities are still rocking this controversial trend well into the new year, proving that oversized shades are a thing of the past.

From models like the Hadids and Emily Ratajkowski to movie stars like Kristen Stewart, small sunglasses are not going anywhere in 2019. Keep scrolling to check out all the stars who are totally rocking this sunny-day accessory.