Forget spring and summer — Louis Vuitton already has Us excited for fall! The French fashion house just released its pre-fall 2019 lookbook, which can only be described as a star-stuffed affair. Modeling the autumnal creations of creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, Sophie Turner, Michelle Williams, Chloe Grace Moretz, Thandie Newton, Alicia Vikander and more all stun in the campaign.

“These women embrace the various personalities that embody fashion at Louis Vuitton,” Ghesquière said in a statement. “Be they stars or new faces, all of them share the same willpower, and confidence in their choice, and at the same time, reflect the eclecticism of the female identity.”

Playing with colors, textures and prints to create a “happy clash of genres,” the collection includes clothing and accessories that embody a “city and country” spirit and are appropriate for both a “weekday urban attitude” and “rural weekend.” There is even a new take on the brand’s OG monogram mixed in!

Featuring 17 celebrities described as “friends of the house” who “illustrate the diversity of female expression,” keep scrolling to see the Louis Vuitton pre-fall 2019 lookbook!