You're Going to Want the FabFitFun x Venus Williams Spring Box

Venus Williams’ tennis career has kept her in tip-top shape, and now she’s here to up your exercise game just in time for summer with her FabFitFun collaboration. The seven-time Grand Slam champ and her EleVen activewear line partnered with the lifestyle membership service to create a limited-edition jump rope for the FabFitFun Spring 2019 Box.

“Working with a brand like FabFitFun is a highlight for me. I love how they deliver fitness right to your mailbox, and that they inspire people on their fitness journeys to keep pushing,” Williams said in a statement. “I do the same thing with my EleVen line – keep people striving to be better than their best.”

Snack Yourself Pretty: 5 Beauty-Boosting Nutrients to Add to Your Diet

While a jump rope may have you reminiscing about your elementary school recess days, Williams’ design is all grown up and designed to give you a killer workout.

“I wanted to do something outside the box (no pun intended!), so we decided to do a one-of-a-kind jump rope for this collaboration,” she shared. “It’s the perfect jump rope to toss in your gym bag – lightweight but designed with a PVC rope which makes it a lot sturdier than other jump ropes that wear and tear. This jump rope is built to withstand any workout, no matter the intensity!”

Buzzzz-o-Meter: Treat Yourself With Your Tax Refund Using These Exclusive Deals

In addition to gracing the box with her vey own product, the tennis pro and designer is also the cover star of the spring issue of the FabFitFun magazine and speaks inside about how she’s managed to start her own business while being a world class athlete. Oh, and she’s even filmed videos for FabFitFunTV showing off her fave ways to use the jump rope — regardless of your skill level.

“Venus is undoubtedly one of the tennis world’s biggest stars but we also felt she had a relatability that you don’t find in most elite athletes,” FabFitFun co-founder and editor-in-chief Katie Rosen Kitchens said in a statement. “She is a fitness role model and is also an entrepreneur herself so we thought a jump rope from her eponymous line would be the perfect product for our spring box.”

6 Protein-Based Beauty Products for Healthy Hair, Skin and Nails

For the uninitiated, FabFitFun sends a quarterly customizable subscription box filled with eight to 10 full-size beauty, wellness, fashion and home products valued at over $200. Each season, members have the option to pre-select certain add-ons — or keep the contents a surprise.

The spring edition, for example, is all about self-care and includes body scrubs, leave-in conditioners, sunglasses, eye creams, robes and more from brands like Ouai, Quay, Dr. Brandt and — of course — Williams’ EleVen line.

To nab the Spring Box before its gone, head on over to FabFitFun.com. The boxes are available individually for $49.99 each or as an annual membership with even more personalization options for $179.99 a year.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!