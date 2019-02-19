It’s only been about 48 hours since Kim Kardashian stepped out in a nearly naked vintage Thierry Mugler dress and already companies are ripping off the design — and the middle Kardashian sister is not having it. The reality star took to Instagram on February 19 to express her outrage at companies knocking off designers’ work.

“It’s devastating to see these fashion companies rip off designs that have taken the blood, sweat and tears or true designers who have put their all into their own original ideas,” she wrote in a simple black and white text post on Instagram Stories.

She continued, standing up for her husband Kanye West and his designs that have been replicated for cheaper prices. “I’ve watched these companies profit off my husband’s work for years and now that it’s also affecting designers who have been so generous to me access to their beautiful works, I can no longer sit silent.”

In the second post on the story, she specifically referred back to her Mugler dress and a similar style that was posted by retailer Fashion Nova soon after she stepped out in it. “Only two days ago, I was privileged to wear a one-of-a-kind vintage Mugler dress and in less than 24 hours it was knocked off and thrown up on a site – but it’s not for sale,” she wrote. “You have to sign up for a waitlist because the dress hasn’t even been made to sell yet. This is a way to get people to sign up for their mailing list and make people believe there is some kind of relationship between me and this fashion site. There is not.”

At this point she starts to go into how much time and energy she puts into her fashion and relationships, noting that they’re incredibly important to her.

“It’s taken me over a decade to build them and I have a huge amount of respect for the amount of work that they put into bringing their ideas to life. I often plan for weeks, sometimes months, and even a year in advance and I’m grateful for every fashion moment those designers and their dresses have helped me create.”

She concludes her point asking her followers not to blindly accept everything they read online. “I don’t have any relationships with these sites,” she writes. “I’m not leaking my looks to anyone, and I don’t support what these companies are doing.”

