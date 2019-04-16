Set your alarms! Friday, April 26,at noon Kylie Jenner’s first KKW Fragrances are launching and we have a feeling they’re going to be total must-haves.

On Monday, April 15, Kim Kardashian posted the new sexy campaign image to Instagram, announcing the launch date along with a few other key details.

“KKW FRAGRANCE X KYLIE launching 4/26 at NOON on kkwfragrance.com,” she wrote the caption accompanying the promo photo. “Three colorful bottles in nude, pink and red.”

The image shot by Hype Williams is of the two sisters lying down on what appears to be a giant-size sculpture of their new lip-shaped perfume. With Kim in a skin-tight one-leg jumpsuit, Kylie cuddles up behind her in a similar lavender ensemble. The shot perfectly captures both their sisterly love and their Kardashian sex appeal.

After the Keeping With the Kardashians season 16 premiere, fans caught a glimpse at the lip-shaped packaging. While the two sniffed different sample scents, there was no indication on what those scents actually were. But in Monday’s Instagram post, Kim also revealed some of the notes we can expect from the collection from red lotus blossom to liquid amber to peony.

Kylie Jenner also took to Instagram to celebrate the exciting news. “So Kim finally just announced our fragrance perfume collab launching on the 26,” she said in an Instagram Story on Monday afternoon featuring the star wearing a dog-ear filter. “No one understands how excited I am for this because I have been a true fan of Kim’s fragrances since the first one she ever dropped. I am obsessed and I just can’t believe I have my own.”

At $40 a bottle, it’s an affordable little piece of Kardashian-Jenner magic that we have a feeling will sell out quickly. After all, the two biggest beauty moguls of the Kardashian Klan are involved, so you know it’s going to be major.

