Kendall Jenner stuns once again in a high-end fashion campaign — this time for legendary jewelry brand Tiffany & Co.’s spring 2019 ads.

The brunette beauty joined Carolyn Murphy, Imaan Hammam, Mica Arganaraz and Fei Fei Sun to model that brand’s classic Tiffany T collection. While showing off the line’s graphic and versatile designs, they each emulate a certain sense of individuality that keeps it fresh and fabulous.

Stars in Shockingly Big Baubles: Lady Gaga, Gal Gadot and Other Celebs Wearing the Most Epic Jewelry

Wearing minimal natural-looking makeup and a black top, Jenner’s gold Tiffany T necklace and rings pop in her campaign images. But we have to say one of our favorite accessories she’s wearing is actually the Tiffany silk scarf in her hair. We don’t get a full glimpse of the piece in the promo images, but in some behind-the-scenes shots the brand shared, we get a full look and it is a thing of beauty.

“With modern sophistication, authentic energy and wit, the spring campaign beautifully highlights our brand icons,” Tiffany chief artistic officer, Reed Krakoff, said in a statement.

Photographer Craig McDean helped downplay the chic sophistication that comes with the iconic brand by keeping the set playful and fun. In some super cute, candid behind-the-scenes shots, Jenner and the other models are snapped playing around with yo-yos and ping-pong paddles (that, of course, are chicly colored the Tiffany blue).

As playful and fun as this all is, the individual beauties still evoke pure elegance in their Tiffany & Co. diamonds and jewels.

To see some of our favorite behind the scenes snaps of the oldest Jenner sister, including one of her goofing off in a giant diamond necklace, keep scrolling.