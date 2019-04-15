Hailey Bieber [nee Baldwin] may be supporting her husband Justin Bieber as he begins to step away from the limelight, but that doesn’t mean she’s ready lay low, too. In fact, she could be going all-in on a totally new business venture that has Us super excited.

According to TMZ, the model’s company filed paperwork for the trademark “Bieber Beauty” on Monday, April 15, with the intention of launching a cosmetics line.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s Elizabeth and James Clothing Line Will Soon Be Available Exclusively at Kohl’s

This comes less than a year after the 22-year-old submitted an application for a trademark on the name “Hailey Bieber” back in September 2018. Unlike the direct focus on beauty for the latest filing, this name was probably filed to explore possible business opportunities under her new married name.

Since tying the knot with her hubby, she’s proudly sported the Bieber name, sometimes even on accessories like hats and necklaces. And over the weekend at Coachella, she wore his middle name “Drew,” with BFF Kendall Jenner on a bandana. This item was part of the “Sorry” singer’s clothing line The House of Drew, which he found major success with this past year.

Hailey Baldwin Spills on Her 2019 Met Gala Inspiration and Why She’s Done With Pink Hair

But the blonde beauty isn’t blindly following in Bieber’s marketing success — she’s long been a part of the beauty world. She’s currently serving as the face of Bare Minerals and also appeared in ads for mass beauty brand L’Oreal Professionnel and niche Australian brand Model Co.

More and more A-listers are getting in on the boom of the beauty market. Drew Barrymore launched her super-affordable color cosmetics company Flower Beauty back in 2013. Jessica Alba’s clean-beauty brand The Honest Company wasn’t far behind. Kylie Jenner made herself Forbe’s youngest self-made billionaire all thanks to Kylie Cosmetics and just last week Michelle Pfeiffer launched Henry Rose Perfume.

We can’t wait to see what the young newlywed does with her beauty concept!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!