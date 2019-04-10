With the 2019 Met Gala only a few weeks away, A-listers are gearing up to walk the most fashionable red carpet of the year — including up-and-coming style star Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin).

While talking with Refinery29, the newlywed teased a bit about what she’s thinking for her look for this year’s ball.

“I actually thought about wearing a long wig for Met Ball. Because the theme is Camp, I kept joking around with everyone like, ‘I’m going to show up like a big campfire,’” she told the publication. “And [people] were like, ‘Hailey, you know that’s not what they mean.’ And I was like, ‘I guess I don’t know that’s not what they mean.’”

Making her Met Gala debut back in 2015 wearing a Topshop floral minidress, the now 22-year-old model has been a staple at the event ever since. She turned heads at last year’s first Monday in May event, walking hand-in-hand with then-boyfriend Shawn Mendes. But it wasn’t just her arm candy that caught people’s attention. Her ethereal Tommy Hilfiger gown was the perfect look for the Heavenly Bodies theme. Upping its appeal was the white flower crown on her hair which perfectly balanced with her punk pink strands.

However, according to the blonde beauty, those bold-colored locks will not be making a return any time soon.

“I loved my pink hair, but it’s hard to maintain,” she said. “I get lazy and you have to do the cream rinse and the color yourself — and I was just like, I’m done. It never stays one color pink; it’s the perfect color and then you wash it and it’s the wrong color. But I loved it. If I could have kept it, I would have.”

Even though she’s done with the trendy rose shade, that doesn’t mean we might not see a wig version during this year’s Met Gala. Or she’ll wear a giant campfire on her head — also a possibility.

