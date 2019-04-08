Not to be outdone by sister Bella’s new bangs, Gigi Hadid arrived at fashion designer Marc Jacobs’ wedding on Saturday, April 6, in a snake-adorned black Panama hat that was all kinds of cool.

The model delivered a masterclass in ‘90s nostalgia dressing at the star-studded (and super stylish!) NYC nuptials. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell (the woman behind the wardrobes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kristin Cavallari and Sara Sampaio to name a few), she rocked moss green Marc Jacobs (of course!) flared trousers and a matching blazer over a sparkly L’Agence sheer blouse. She accessorized with black pointy-toe Jimmy Choo pumps, a Ximena Kavalekas box bag, Sara Weinstock and Melinda Maria rings and the pièce de résistance of the look: that Youssef Lahlou hat.

The $600 topper is inspired by the snake charmers of Morocco and features a fierce boa constrictor head with a Swarovski crystal eye. The hand-stitched, unisex design, which is made of straw and vegan embossed leather, takes up to two weeks to make.

While Hadid is every bit the trendsetter with her #TBT-inspired style, she isn’t the first celeb to top off her looks with a black hat in recent weeks. At SXSW, celeb stylist Karla Welch had Olivia Wilde accessorizing her prairie dresses, boss-lady pantsuits and slouchy separates with a wide-brimmed Gladys Tamez Millinery design that upped the boho-chic vibes — especially when paired with the Booksmart director’s layered necklaces, kohl-rimmed eyes and undone waves.

Whether you’re looking to copy Hadid’s ‘90s aesthetic or prefer Wilde’s ‘70s-era laid-back looks, it’s high time to add a black hat to your night-out outfit routine. Keep scrolling to shop the best Panama hats and fedoras!

