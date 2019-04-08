Celebrity Style

7 Black Panama Hats and Fedoras Inspired by Gigi Hadid’s ‘90s Wedding Style

By
7 Black Panama Hats Inspired by Gigi Hadid¹s Œ90s Wedding Style
Gigi Hadid attends Marc Jacobs and Char DeFrancesco's wedding reception at The Grill in Midtown on April 06, 2019 in New York City. Gotham/GC Images
7

Not to be outdone by sister Bella’s new bangs, Gigi Hadid arrived at fashion designer Marc Jacobs’ wedding on Saturday, April 6, in a snake-adorned black Panama hat that was all kinds of cool.

The model delivered a masterclass in ‘90s nostalgia dressing at the star-studded (and super stylish!) NYC nuptials. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell (the woman behind the wardrobes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kristin Cavallari and Sara Sampaio to name a few), she rocked moss green Marc Jacobs (of course!) flared trousers and a matching blazer over a sparkly L’Agence sheer blouse. She accessorized with black pointy-toe Jimmy Choo pumps, a Ximena Kavalekas box bag, Sara Weinstock and Melinda Maria rings and the pièce de résistance of the look: that Youssef Lahlou hat.

The $600 topper is inspired by the snake charmers of Morocco and features a fierce boa constrictor head with a Swarovski crystal eye. The hand-stitched, unisex design, which is made of straw and vegan embossed leather, takes up to two weeks to make.

While Hadid is every bit the trendsetter with her #TBT-inspired style, she isn’t the first celeb to top off her looks with a black hat in recent weeks. At SXSW, celeb stylist Karla Welch had Olivia Wilde accessorizing her prairie dresses, boss-lady pantsuits and slouchy separates with a wide-brimmed Gladys Tamez Millinery design that upped the boho-chic vibes — especially when paired with the Booksmart director’s layered necklaces, kohl-rimmed eyes and undone waves.

Whether you’re looking to copy Hadid’s ‘90s aesthetic or prefer Wilde’s ‘70s-era laid-back looks, it’s high time to add a black hat to your night-out outfit routine. Keep scrolling to shop the best Panama hats and fedoras!

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.

Close popup

Welcome to In Motion

Bring photos to life with Us Weekly's exciting new mobile experience!

What's In Motion? Tell me more

What's In Motion?

Go back

How to Use In Motion

What's In Motion? Tell me more