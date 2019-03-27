Changes in the hair: locks are a great way to express one’s mood and represent the ever-changing stages of life. Maisie Williams is all too familiar with this, deciding to rock a pink mane after wrapping up Game of Thrones.

Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2019: New Haircuts, Color, Bangs, Extensions and More

When talking with Rolling Stone for their April cover story, the 21-year-old English actress explained the reason behind this bold change. It was in part a way for her to grow and distance her self from Arya Stark — the character she’s been portraying since her early teen years — but it was also simply a declaration of her independence.

“I guess, subconsciously, I dyed it because I didn’t want to work. It’s a pretty good way of stopping that,” she told the publication. “And it just feels so good, so me. I’ve battled my whole adolescence with trying to put a stamp on my appearance, but also be a blank canvas as an actor.”

Even though the shade is so in right now, the trend factor wasn’t why Williams went for it. She simply picked it because she loves the color. As the magazine points out, her nails are also painted this pretty hue.

“It’s my favorite color in the whole wide world. I come into the office every day and I get my pink laptop out with my pink hair, and I wear a pink hoodie and I have a pink background on my screen, and a pink screen saver,” she said. “For so long I pretended that my favorite color was green — I thought I wasn’t a feminist if my favorite color was pink. And then I decided that’s f–king stupid.”

Khloe Kardashian Sent a Fan a Box of Good American Clothes After Facing Backlash Over Tweet

The British actress debuted her bright locks back in December 2018. “I feel brand new,” she wrote in the Instagram showing off her pink strands which she matched with peachy eye makeup and rosy lips.

She’s embracing her newfound womanhood through this bold hair color. And we are so here for it.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!