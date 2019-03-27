Sweet charity! Khloe Kardashian is trying to right some wrongs she’s recently been called out for online. After one fan tweeted that she was going to need to pick up “extra shifts” in order to afford a pair of Good American jeans, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s star sent a gift box full of the brand’s apparel, which is priced at over $600.

On Tuesday, March 26, Kaelynn Abner tweeted a photo collage of her wearing the new goodies including jeans, leggings and sports bras. “I still can’t believe my tweet got so much attention,” she wrote in the accompanying Tweet. “I have adored @khloekardashian for so long and am so thankful she took the time out of her day to send me some AMAZING clothes.”

The mom of True responded in kind, writing, “I am so happy you received your Good American goodies!!! Keep working hard and being such a positive soul.”

Abner originally tweeted on March 15, “So I realized I have to work 20 hours in order to afford @khloekardashian jeans…and I’m in love with them…catch me picking up extra shifts.”

The 34-year-old reality star responded in excitement. “Awwwwww this is so cute!!!! I’m so happy you enjoy them.” However, the Internet was not happy with this.

So I realized I have to work 20 hours in order to afford @khloekardashian jeans…and I’m in love with them…catch me picking up extra shifts. — Kaelynn abner (@K_Abner_) March 15, 2019

Lots of people jumped down her back writing things like, “why is that cute,” or “It’s cute that she has to work 20 hrs to afford 1 pair of jeans??? Yikes.”

“Not to sound like a hater but this actually upsets me,” wrote one Twitter user. “Someone had to work a stupid amount of hours to afford ONE pair of jeans. A millionaire thinks it’s ‘cute’ that ppl have to calculate & think how many hours they have to work to afford little things.”

Abner commented on this backlash, clarifying that she never meant her original tweet to mean anything other than she was a fan of the clothes. “I never once took her tweet to be anything other than positive,” she wrote in her most recent post.

No matter how the Tweet was read or meant, it’s nice to see the Good American founder doing something nice for adoring fans.

