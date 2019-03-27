No matter how personal, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cameras are always rolling. In a new trailer for season 16 of the E! reality show, Khloé Kardashian breaks down in tears following the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson scandal.

“It just sucks it has to be so public. I’m not just a TV show, this is my life,” Kardashian, 34, says in the trailer released on Wednesday, March 27. “Sometimes the world forgets to be kind, and that we’re all going through something.”

In the video, she’s also seen yelling into her phone, “My family was ruined!”

Oddly enough, the 90-second clip also features Kris Jenner toasting to Woods and Kylie Jenner, who worked together on a makeup line before the scandal broke. Later, the Good American founder notes, “Tristan might love me, whatever that means, but he has no respect for me whatsoever.”

Us Weekly exclusively reported that while Keeping Up the Kardashians was filming throughout the scandal, Jenner, 21, took a break from the show after the news broke that Woods had kissed Thompson, 27. It was difficult for her to step back in front of the cameras after the betrayal, an insider told Us, adding, “She was very upset about the situation with Jordyn and also just didn’t want to deal with it and have to address it.”

In an interview on March 1, Woods confirmed that she kissed Thompson, who was dating Kardashian at the time, after a party at his house. Thompson and Kardashian are the parents of 11-month-old daughter True.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 16 premieres on E! Sunday, March 31, at 9 p.m. ET.

