Keeping up with the confrontations! Khloé Kardashian seemingly calls out Tristan Thompson over his infidelity in a new trailer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 16.

“It’s really hard to regain trust,” the Good American founder, 34, notes as the clip begins. She later tells someone who isn’t shown on camera, “Your one, stupid weekend, you just demolished a relationship. This is, like, unreal.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly in April 2018 that Thompson, 27, cheated on Kardashian while she was pregnant with their now 10-month-old daughter, True. The Cleveland Cavaliers player was also seen out with model Lani Blair just days before the Revenge Body host went into labor.

Although Kardashian stayed by the athlete’s side, she officially ended their relationship earlier this month, shortly after learning that he hooked up with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

“Khloé stayed with Tristan because of True, hoping to be a family forever,” a source previously told Us. “Tristan and Khloé are coparenting a child together. She’s doing her best to keep them on good terms.”

A second insider revealed to Us that the Kardashian clan — who “warned Khloé, ‘Once a cheater, always a cheater’” — is concerned about the Strong Looks Better Naked author. “The whole family is disappointed. They are worried for Khloé — this is a lot for one person to take in one year.”

While Kardashian has been struggling to come to terms with her situation, Thompson is seemingly unfazed. “Tristan barely seemed to feel bad the first time he was caught cheating and nothing has changed this time around,” explained the source, adding that the basketball player isn’t “a manipulative person.”

Thompson was spotted with a mystery woman amid the scandal on Wednesday, February 27. TMZ reported that the duo enjoyed dinner at Carbone in New York City and they left the restaurant within minutes of each other.

Meanwhile, Woods, 21, is expected to address the matter on the Friday, March 1, episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! On Sunday, March 31, at 9 p.m. ET.

