Her next move. Lani Blair, the first woman Tristan Thompson was caught getting close to while girlfriend Khloé Kardashian was pregnant, will appear in an upcoming VH1 reality series, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“La La Anthony has been working on a show called Goal Diggers that is supposed to feature Lani, Bernice Burgos and Grace,” the source says. “They’ve all stripped at Starlets.”

As previously reported, the Daily Mail released photos and a video on April 10 of Thompson, 27, and Blair at a New York club, where they appeared to be kissing and getting cozy three days earlier. The Shade Room later published pics of the pair entering a hotel around 5 a.m.

TMZ then posted a video of the NBA star kissing and getting physical with two unidentified women at a hookah lounge in October 2017. Us confirmed he had been unfaithful to 33-year-old Kardashian — who gave birth to their daughter, True, on April 12 — with a fifth woman.

Anthony spoke to Billboard about the premise of Goal Diggers in September 2016. “It’s about women who are trying to form businesses and become entrepreneurs: makeup lines, pajama lines, modeling and a lot of cool, different things,” she said at the time.

She added: “It’s about women empowerment and showing how just because you may have started out as a video girl, you can step out of that and become a businesswoman. And I think that’s important for young girls to see.”

The Power actress, 38, was unsure of the show’s premiere date when she talked with the publication. “Should be out soon,” she said. “We’re filming now, so VH1 has to watch everything and decide [when it will air].”

