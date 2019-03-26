Nail art is making a major return and it may be thanks to Kendall Jenner. But instead of clean linear designs or varied textures, the Calvin Klein model is trying to make cow print the It-nail for spring.

For her March Allure cover story, the older Jenner sister said the manicure she’d like to try this animal print as her next mani. “I know that sounds really weird but it’s actually really cool,” she told the publication. “So we’ll see if that happens any time soon.”

Well it did! When posing for a mirror bikini selfie on Instagram Saturday, March 23, the brunette beauty showed off this funky indulgence and we have to say, we’re pretty into it.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen an A-lister rock this look. Back at the start of the year, Ariana Grande posted an up-close selfie to Instagram that showed off the same design on the performer’s thumb. In the black and white photo, the “Thank You, Next” singer looks moody and gorgeous with her signature winger liner that matched her talon flawlessly. She even tagged the manicurist behind the look, @nailanatomy, who’s a pro that works at the Los Angeles studio NailSwag named Betty.

On nails or not, animal print is definitely having a moment. The Kardashian klan alone has embraced it in the form of entire ensembles. Take their girls night out back at the start of March for example. When celebrating the end of filming season 16 for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe wowed in a skin-tight snakeskin dress while Kim wore a long skirt in the same pattern. The mom of three was also spotted in multiple leopard print jumpsuits during Paris Fashion Week.

So even though the cow nail has only been spotted on two celebs — you know what they say, it takes three to make a trend — we think it’s safe to predict. When a Kardashian member and the hottest singer of the moment take part, two is probably enough to make an argument.

