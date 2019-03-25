Kylie Jenner Makes Oversized Thin-Frame Glasses Hot Again — Shop the Look

Kylie Jenner wears oversize eyeglasses with thin frames and suddenly, we want to wear them too!

On Friday, March 22, the Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her Instagram Story wearing a pair of glasses from Diff Charitable Eyewear. The large aviator lenses inside the ultra-skinny frame are a daring choice alone. Add the double bridge feature and you’ve got yourself a statement piece. But how they looked hardly seemed to be the reason the 21-year-old was a fan.

Lupita Nyong’o Is All About the High-Low Mix With Her $60 Nine West Sandals

In the video, she speaks to the benefits she’s found from wearing blue light lenses. “They take a lot of strain off my eyes when I look at my phone screen,” she says in the video. “And I’ve been getting less headaches and sleeping a lot better.”

It is true that these types of lenses help to block and protect against the daily wear and tear that comes from looking at screens almost all day everyday. With as much Instagramming as Stormi’s mom does, we can only imagine the strain it takes on her eyes.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Dropped a Sunglasses Line With Quay Australia

Even though the video was shot as an ad for the brand, it worked and we couldn’t help but think about these bold, stunning frames over the weekend. So to curb our style craving, we decided to take a little online shopping spree to look into other similar glasses. And man are there some awesome options.

The fashion-first eyeglass label Warby Parker has a super cool unisex option that comes in a trendy rose gold. While designer brand Chloe carries a pair that may be pricey but are the perfect balance of retro and contemporary.

From a multi-hued black and gold set to a rounder gunmetal pick, keep scrolling to shop seven frames that look just like Kylie Jenner’s.