What Goes Around Comes Around co-founders Seth Weisser and Gerard Maione are talking more than just karma when it comes to the well-known saying. The two men have opened multiple authentic pre-owned designer boutiques appropriately named due to the way fashion goes in cycles — and giving a nod to idea of giving old duds a second life.

Since 1993, their store locations across New York, L.A. and Miami have become a vintage lover’s haven with It-girls like Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Beyonce, Bella Hadid, Miley Cyrus, Lily Rose Depp, Emily Ratajkowski, Karlie Kloss, Sofia Richie, Tracee Ellis Ross and more flocking to them to discover the perfect, unique pieces.

“What Goes Around Comes Around is all about the best of the best and we feature the largest collection of authentic collectible luxury fashion in the world. Our top clients want to be one-of-a-kind and we have curated and hunted down the most iconic pieces of both ready-to-wear and accessories from the most important fashion houses of all time,” Weisser told Stylish exclusively.

And those fashion houses include everything from Jean Paul Gaultier, Tom Ford, Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Fendi and Dior to name a few.

While taking their A-list shoppers on a vintage high-end designer getaway, clients can expect to find anything from jeans, to t-shirts, to bags, to jewelry, to bikinis all of which are conversation starters.

“Vintage pieces have a story of what they are and where they came from. It’s one of the things that intrigues our clients and has opened more people up to appreciate the beauty of vintage,” Weisser dished.

Some staple pieces according to Weisser and Maione include an Hérmes Birkin bag or scarf, perfectly worn-in Levis 501 jeans, a great rock tee, a Louis Vuitton Keepall and a Karl Lagerfeld era Chanel jewelry piece.

But if you’ve been hoarding riding or parachute pants, Weisser and Maione admit it’s time to let them go. “Riding pants have had there day and might be ok to retire,” Weisser said. “We lived through the parachute pant phase and hope we won’t have to live through it again,” Maione joked.

As far as a trend that’s here to stay, ‘90s logomania isn’t going anywhere according to them. “There are so many ways to incorporate the 90’s into your wardrobe and so many designers that have represented it in their own way with the variety of colors, silhouettes and accessories,” Maione said.

“Fendi and Dior have both been very hot for us with our top clients, especially the amazing bags which both brands have brought back, including the Dior saddle bag and the Fendi baguette,” he continued.

And as for how you can incorporate vintage into your everyday wardrobe? Just be yourself and open to experimenting. “Be an individual, mix high and low and different eras,” Weisser recommends. “Play around with different combinations that you may not have thought are obvious … It’s one of the best ways to make a wardrobe exciting again and incorporate pieces in a new way,” Maione said.

