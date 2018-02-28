What goes around comes around! Jessica Szohr sat down with Stylish at the Sanuk Chiba Quest Launch Party at El Compadre Hollywood to celebrate the Southern California footwear brand’s newest style shoe. The 32-year-old actress, dressed in CAARA overalls, dished on her technique for picking out perfect vintage pieces, how to dress up a comfortable outfit and her style motto — keep reading to see what the Shameless actress had to say!